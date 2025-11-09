AEW Collision Results 11/8 - Men's And Women's Blood & Guts Advantage Battles

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 8, 2025, coming to you from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas!

On "Dynamite", the Blood & Guts advantage matches started. Megan Bayne defeated Mina Shirakawa. Skye Blue looks to keep the momentum going for her team when she faces Jamie Hayter. If Hayter wins, Harley Cameron will take on Thekla to determine who has the advantage for the women's Blood & Guts match.

On the men's side, they're tied 1-1 after Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin bested Daniel Garica. Tonight, Jon Moxley will face Roderick Strong to determine who has the advantage on Wednesday.