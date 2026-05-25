Will Ospreay Earns First-Round Tournament Win Over Samoa Joe At AEW Double Or Nothing

Will Ospreay wins the first match in the men's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament after defeating Samoa Joe at AEW Double or Nothing.

Mox and the Death Riders were in the crowd when Ospreay came to the ring. Ospreay hit Joe before the belt even rang and then stomped him in the corner multiple times. Joe responded by bodying Ospreay. Joe went to the outside and Ospreay dove on him and put him back in the ring to land a 450 Splash. He rolled him into a juji gatame. Ospreay did a cartwheel dive over the rope, but landed in front of Joe, who locked him in a standing Coquina Clutch before throwing him into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Joe stayed on him with multiple punches and a running boot. He followed with Mongolian chops to the neck of Ospreay. They exchanged blows and Joe took him down with a spinning right hand. He went for a senton, but Ospreay got the knees up. Ospreay blocked a muscle buster and stomped on Joe's left arm. Ospreay landed a gamen giri that took Joe off his feet. Ospreay worked the left arm again. He took him down with a leg lariat. He went for an OsCutter and Joe noped out of the way, landed a senton and a Boston Crab and a submission hold. Joe kicked him in the chest and when Ospreay sat up, he followed with another one.

Joe took him down with a palm strike. Ospreay landed a Styles Clash on Joe. He followed with a Hidden Blade to the face. Ospreay removed his elbow pad to land another one, but Joe intercepted with a snap powerslam. Ospreay went for La Mistica and connected the Death Ground. Joe put him in a rear chokehold. Joe intercepted Ospreay and locked in a Coquina Clutch. Ospreay grabbed the rope on the third check by the ref. Joe landed a Muscle Buster, but Ospreay got to his feet and hit two Hidden Blades in a row for the win. After the match, Joe bowed to Ospreay.