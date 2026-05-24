FKA Xavier Woods Says It's 'On Sight' If He Sees AEW EVP

In their first post-WWE appearance, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attended GalaxyCon in Oklahoma City as Kofi and Ausin Creed, respectively, with fans lining up for photo and autograph opportunities with them. One specific interaction led to Woods throwing out a warning to an AEW EVP.

As seen on Woods' Instagram story, one fan greeted the former WWE World Tag Team Champions while wearing a Kenny Omega t-shirt. Kingston and Woods were immediately not impressed, so much so that the latter teased a fight with the AEW Executive Vice President if they ran into each other.

"We're here. We're doing photos at GalaxyCon and somebody let him in," Woods said before pivoting the camera to the fan. "Take this shirt off. Get this shirt out of here! Come on. He almost got punched in the face because Kenny, if I see you, it's on sight. It's on sight! That means you get punched in the face. So your man right here, he might just get [it]."

Though they've never met inside a wrestling ring, Woods and Omega have crossed paths at a number of video game tournaments and conventions, including the PAX Arena for a Capcom Fighting Collection 2 battle in 2025. In 2018, they also took each other on in a three-on-three Street Fighter V bout that pitted The New Day (Woods, Kingston, and Big E) against The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

As of this writing, it is unknown if Woods and Kingston will join AEW, Omega's home promotion, in the coming weeks. Top AEW stars like MJF and Will Ospreay, however, are already in favor of the idea.