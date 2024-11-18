WWE's Xavier Woods Explains Why He Can't Stand AEW Star Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has had a number of storied rivalries in his career, with Kazuchika Okada, Jon Moxley, and Tetsuya Naito all immediately coming to mind. But one of his most fierce rivals is WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, as both men are avid gamers, and have crossed paths at various video game tournaments and conventions. Woods was asked about his feud with Omega in an interview with TVInsider, and it's safe to say that he did not hold back.

"I can not stand him. He is the worst. I think Ramen Noodles needs to hit him with a lawsuit for the hair that he has been showing. It has been this bane of my existence. So, on social media when he does feel the need to rear his disgustingly ugly head, I'm just going to put him back down. I have to shut him down. We're going to Bluesky now. Come on over here where we can tell some dad jokes."

Woods and Omega came to blows at the E3 convention in 2018, when the long-awaited dream match happened...on "Street Fighter V." The New Day was victorious against The Elite on that day, but that hasn't stopped Woods and Omega from trading barbs on social media. For example, Omega insinuated that Woods didn't earn his King of the Ring victory in 2021. However, for all of their console wars in recent years, Omega and Woods have never actually met inside a wrestling ring, and with both performers signed to long-term contracts in WWE and AEW, respectively, it's unlikely that will happen anytime soon.

