Xavier Woods and Kenny Omega’s online rivalry goes all the way back to 2015. The two men met in a match when The New Day took on The Elite in a 6-man match in 2018 — well, at least virtually. The New Day and The Elite squared off at the E3 Video Game Conference in 2018, where The New Day came out victorious at 2-1 in a best 2-out-of-3 game of Street Fighter V. All these years later, it would appear Woods and Omega are still going at it through their Twitter accounts.

When a fan tweeted that they weren’t getting any wins in the recently re-released Fall Guys video game while using the Xavier Woods skin for their character, Woods took the time to respond. Woods has his skin in the game alongside Asuka and WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.

“I [don’t know]…. looks like you got a crown to me,” Woods replied.

That’s when Omega would jump in and insinuate that Woods’ accomplishment of winning King of the Ring 2021 to receive the name “King Woods,” crown and scepter included, was something he didn’t “earn.”

“Kinda like you, that person didn’t EARN it, which explains the disappointment. Don’t worry, friend, once a Kenny Omega skin drops you shall haveth your moment in the sun!”

Woods then made a note of his other video game appearances he’s earned in games such as Gears 5, Bomberman, and Brawlhalla, before clapping back at Omega with his banter. “Earned? Besides EARNING my crown, I EARNED spots in Gears of War, Bomberman, Brawlhalla, and now Fall Guys. But congrats on being available in the 2K community creations.”

The Best Bout Machine and The most recent King of the Ring winner had never met in the ring before; however, in the past, it was said by the Young Bucks that the match was close to happening as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks almost went to WWE in 2019, before AEW was founded. Woods has been in WWE since the early 2010s, most notably a part of the New Day faction with former WWE Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston. At the same time, Omega was in NJPW for most of his and Woods’ online rivalry before eventually transitioning to the AEW.

