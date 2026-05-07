Will Ospreay Would 'Love' If Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Came To AEW

The New Day was one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history, but both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston departed from the promotion last week, becoming two of the industry's biggest free agents in the process. Woods has maintained friendships outside WWE, with many fans specifically wanting to see him clash with AEW's Kenny Omega after their video game rivalry. During an interview with Forbes, Omega's co-worker Will Ospreay was asked about his feelings on The New Day's free agent status and potentially facing them in AEW.

"I mean, I would love it," he proclaimed. "I've heard nothing but wonderful things about them. I loved watching Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship and seeing what that meant to so many people. I think that's powerful stuff."

Ospreay clarified that he hasn't actually ever met Woods specifically, and the two have mainly communicated online through DMs.

"I think it's mostly been about costumes more than anything. He's messaged me quite a lot about how he loves my jackets," he claimed. "Everybody's said they're wonderful human beings, so if the avenues are there, of course I'd love to f***ing wrestle them."

As of this writing, it's unclear whether The New Day will end up in AEW or another promotion, especially because they are presumably under a 90-day no-compete clause. Since news of their release broke, both Woods and Kingston have taken to social media to share their thoughts about their departures as well as the years each man spent in WWE and all the things they achieved.