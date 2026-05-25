AEW's Chris Jericho, Hurt Syndicate & The Elite Come Out On Top In Stadium Stampede

Chris Jericho, the Hurt Syndicate, the Young Bucks, Jack Perry and Kenny Omega defeated the Demand, the Dogs, Mark Davis, and Andrade El Idolo in Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing.

The match started with all participants pairing off for a brawl in and outside the ring. But soon enough Ricochet was the only member of the opposition in the ring for all Team Jericho participants to beat together and one-by-one. Lashley dumped him out to the floor, on top of his teammates, with a chokeslam.

Toa Liona delivered a Samoan Drop to all three of Perry, Matt and Nick Jackson at the same time. Perry struck Davis with a vacuum cleaner. Shelton Benjamin continued to brawl Bishop Kaun throughout the venue, as well as Lashley with Liona. Liona sent Lashley to the floor, with Lio Rush making a cameo to help him fight Liona off once more.

Jericho introduced tennis balls to the match and suplexed Ricochet onto them in the ring, but Ricochet returned the favor with a Death Valley Driver. Davis and Perry were then shown to be fighting in catering, with Andrade joining the fold and starting a food fight after inadvertently knocking Satnam Singh into some.

Perry drove the "Jurassic Express" bus into a golf cart and car that Davis was stood next to. Davis emerged later at ringside but only to get speared through a table. The Bucks sent the Dogs through tables on the outside of the ring, Omega hit One Winged Angel to send Andrade through a table on the outside. And when all was said and done, Ricochet was left in the ring with all of his enemies.

They each took turns hitting finishers on him, but Kaun pushed him out of the way of a Judas Effect and took the fall; Jericho finally hit the Lionsault to get the winning pinfall.