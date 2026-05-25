MJF Regains AEW World Title & Keeps Hair With Double Or Nothing Win Over Darby Allin

MJF is a three time AEW Men's World Champion and keeps his hair after defeating Darby Allin at Double or Nothing.

Allin immediately put MJF in three side headlock takeovers. Allin sent him to the outside and went for a tope,but MJF moved and Allin's heels clipped the ropes on the dive. MJF landed a powerbomb on the apron. Allin went for a Coffin Drop, but MJF hit him with an elbow in the back. MJF put him on the turnbuckle and went for an avalanche piledriver, but Allin battled out. Allin set up for a Coffin Drop, but MJF moved. Allin landed a tope suicida and sent MJF over the announce desk. Allin placed MJF over the side of the apron and attempted another Coffin Drop.

MJF picked up the steps and turned it sideways next to the ring and landed a package piledriver on it. MJF went for a side headlock. Allin shoved MJF into the ref so he could lowblow him and put MJF in a side headlock. Allin cinched in the Scorpion Death Lock. He went for another Coffin Drop, but MJF got his knees up. Allin caught a cutter attempt and landed a Scorpion Death Drop. They exchanged side headlock and pin attempts. MJF reversed a Code Red attempt, but Allin immediately landed another attempt.

MJF went to the outside and moved a camera man into the path of a tope suicida. MJF picked up Allin and walked up the ramp. He sat him in a chair and grabbed the clippers. Allin kicked it away and put MJF in a submission. Allin put him on the table before climbing up the scaffolding, said "Bang Bang" and landed a Coffin Drop. Allin dragged MJF to the ring and landed a Coffin Drop. MJF cinched in another Scorpion Death Lock, but Allin collapsed. MJF pulled Remsburg off Allin and put him in a headlock. Allin landed a Scorpion Death Drop and went for a Coffin Drop, but MJF hit the ropes to make him fall. MJF landed an avalanche piledriver and a side headlock for the win.