TNA's Nic Nemeth Explains Why He Was 'Lucky' During His Early Years As A Wrestler
Nic Nemeth spent the early days of his career training in Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory in the early 2000s. After being complimented on the quality of his performances during an interview with "That Sweet Pop," Nemeth credited his upbringing in the industry.
"I was lucky to be trained by really good people," Nemeth proclaimed. The veteran then added that he came straight into WWE from collegiate wrestling, so he never experienced the indies or any hazards of many wrestling schools, like being swindled out of money.
"I came to WWE, and that's a different style than many countries and companies all over the world, but I at least got the basic[s]. It wasn't the Vince McMahon model. I was in the minor leagues in Ohio Valley Wrestling, so I had Jim Cornette – one of the greatest managers of all time, and minds of all time – teaching me psychology and promos," Nemeth recalled. "I had Rip Rogers – one of the most absolutely beautiful professional wrestlers when it comes to knowing the business – teaching me the ins and outs and making me do an hour of chain wrestling. ... Then I have Lance Storm, one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time."
Nic Nemeth claims Vince McMahon's insight made no sense at first but paid off years later
When Nemeth departed OVW for WWE's main roster, he initially found McMahon's way of doing things in conflict with what he was taught. "You go: 'Man, I don't... This doesn't make any sense!' And then, a couple of years later you go: 'Oh! This makes the most sense ever, that's why he's where he is!" Nemeth clarified.
The veteran then looked back at his first year in the ring working with the biggest names in pro wrestling. "I'm in the ring, I'm not any good, but I can listen and learn, and I can adapt," he noted. "I'm out there for six straight months with Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H on live events..." Nemeth admitted that stepping into the ring with these three legends made his abilities improve dramatically, and with the OVW foundation he had, he quickly caught pro wrestling psychology.
"I got all these different teachers, I got to apply it, and now I get to use it," he stated, before opining that he wasn't nearly as selfish as a wrestler should be, and while it kept him in WWE for decades, it meant he never became the main eventer he could've been. Nemeth departed WWE in 2023, and has since gone on to become a key part of TNA.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "That Sweet Pop" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.