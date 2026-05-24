TNA's Nic Nemeth Explains Why He Was 'Lucky' During His Early Years As A Wrestler

Nic Nemeth spent the early days of his career training in Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was WWE's developmental territory in the early 2000s. After being complimented on the quality of his performances during an interview with "That Sweet Pop," Nemeth credited his upbringing in the industry.

"I was lucky to be trained by really good people," Nemeth proclaimed. The veteran then added that he came straight into WWE from collegiate wrestling, so he never experienced the indies or any hazards of many wrestling schools, like being swindled out of money.

"I came to WWE, and that's a different style than many countries and companies all over the world, but I at least got the basic[s]. It wasn't the Vince McMahon model. I was in the minor leagues in Ohio Valley Wrestling, so I had Jim Cornette – one of the greatest managers of all time, and minds of all time – teaching me psychology and promos," Nemeth recalled. "I had Rip Rogers – one of the most absolutely beautiful professional wrestlers when it comes to knowing the business – teaching me the ins and outs and making me do an hour of chain wrestling. ... Then I have Lance Storm, one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time."