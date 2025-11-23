Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) Details Events Leading Up To His WWE Release

Nic Nemeth has remembered the moment he knew he wanted to leave WWE and what eventually led to his release.

Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, had been a part of WWE for over 15 years and was seen as a dependable star who could go with anyone in the ring. In an interview with "Insight," he recalled getting a huge deal from WWE, which is when he thought he wouldn't stay there for a long time.

"Signing my last deal for an astronomical amount of money just to keep me there was cool, but I said I don't see myself staying for the full thing. I don't see you guys paying me for the full three years of this because what I'm doing right now is basically 'break glass in case of a pay-per-view match' or somebody needs an opponent for something, and that's okay," he said. "But it really was a lot of money and I was ready to leave."

The former WWE Champion said that he wanted to get out of his comfort zone in WWE and see if he could be a world champion elsewhere, as he wasn't being used to his full potential in WWE.

"And I go, I'm not going to stay for the full-time because I only have a certain amount of years to be looked at as a top guy, world champion at any company. And if I stay for three full more years, it's going to be like another year after that. And then who knows how this works out," Nemeth said.

During his final few years in WWE, he felt that he wasn't being tested, which is when he decided to wrestle in Japan, TNA, and the indies.