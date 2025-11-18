TNA's Nick Nemeth Returns To WWE Raw As Dolph Ziggler, Loses John Cena Tournament Match

Former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth returned to WWE as his previous persona, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, to take part in the "Last Time is Now" tournament on "WWE Raw" for the opportunity to face John Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He didn't get far, however, as he took the loss after a big Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa.

Ziggler was revealed to be Sikoa's mystery opponent after "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce initially kept it quiet. Sikoa was accompanied to the ring by Talla Tonga, though he didn't need help in defeating the former Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler tried to get the jump on Sikoa to start off the match and tried to keep him down with an elbow drop.

Ziggler tried to get his opponent in an early submission, but Sikoa wasn't worn down enough and quickly got to the rope before pulling himself out of the ring. Ziggler followed him and bashed Sikoa off the commentary desk. Back in the ring, he hit another elbow drop, this time off the top rope, but Sikoa kicked out at one. Ziggler followed it up with a Blonde Ambition to the same result.

Sikoa looked for the Samoan Spike, but Ziggler dodged and attempted a backslide. He geared up for Sweet Chin Music, and Sikoa first caught his foot, but Ziggler was still able to hit the kick. Sikoa connected with a big Samoan Spike after Ziggler was unsteady on his feet following the kick, and Sikoa pinned the 19-year WWE veteran-turned TNA star to move on in the tournament.