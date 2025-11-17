WWE Raw Results 11/17 - John Cena Makes His Final Ever Raw Appearance, Women's Intercontinental Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 17, 2025, coming to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York!

Becky Lynch will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight as she defends against Maxxine Dupri. Dupri holds a win over Lynch from the October 6 episode of "Raw" via countout, and did score another win over Lynch on the October 20 edition of "Raw" when she challenged her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, Dupri's second win against Lynch came via disqualification meaning she didn't dethrone Lynch as titleholder, later prompting "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to offer Dupri another title match when she felt ready to square off with Lynch again which she cashed in last week.

As he prepares for his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, John Cena will be making his final ever appearance on "Raw" with something on his mind to share in the opening moments of tonight's show. Cena dethroned Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio as Intercontinental Champion during last Monday's edition of the show, officially becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process.

Speaking of Cena's final match, The Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine who he will be facing on December 13 is set to continue tonight. The returning GUNTHER competes in his first match since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at Night One of WWE SummerSlam on August 2 when he faces "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans, while "WWE SmackDown" star and MFT leader Solo Sikoa takes on a mystery opponent in a pair of first round matches. LA Knight and Jey advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament this past Friday on "SmackDown" when they defeated Zack Ryder (also known as Matt Cardona) and The Miz respectively in first round matches.