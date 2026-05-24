WWE HOFer Confused By Brock Lesnar Return

Last week, Brock Lesnar surprised the wrestling world when he returned to WWE programming just weeks after he seemingly hung up his boots and gloves for good at WrestleMania 42. For WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the development left him bewildered as well.

On the latest edition of "83 Weeks," Bischoff explained why Lesnar's immediate comeback caught him off guard. "Surprised and confused would be the most accurate way to describe my reaction to Brock Lesnar's return," he said. "I'll tell you why. When he took off his stuff [at WrestleMania 42], that emotion was real. Brock is not an actor. Brock is a beast and an animal of an athlete, but he's not an actor. That emotion that we saw when he retired, to me, was absolutely honest and real. And then for Brock to come back, here's why it's confusing. If it was part of a plan, number one, Brock needs to get some kind of Emmy for his performance because he deserves it, number one. But why would you flip it around two weeks later in an unceremonious [way]?"

According to Bischoff, Lesnar's arrival followed by a series of F5s is nothing new as WWE fans have seen that sequence of events played out multiple times on television in the past. WWE's lack of teasing Lesnar's return beforehand, whether on social media or elsewhere, however, suggested to him that it was not amongst the company's long-term creative plans.