WWE HOFer Confused By Brock Lesnar Return
Last week, Brock Lesnar surprised the wrestling world when he returned to WWE programming just weeks after he seemingly hung up his boots and gloves for good at WrestleMania 42. For WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the development left him bewildered as well.
On the latest edition of "83 Weeks," Bischoff explained why Lesnar's immediate comeback caught him off guard. "Surprised and confused would be the most accurate way to describe my reaction to Brock Lesnar's return," he said. "I'll tell you why. When he took off his stuff [at WrestleMania 42], that emotion was real. Brock is not an actor. Brock is a beast and an animal of an athlete, but he's not an actor. That emotion that we saw when he retired, to me, was absolutely honest and real. And then for Brock to come back, here's why it's confusing. If it was part of a plan, number one, Brock needs to get some kind of Emmy for his performance because he deserves it, number one. But why would you flip it around two weeks later in an unceremonious [way]?"
According to Bischoff, Lesnar's arrival followed by a series of F5s is nothing new as WWE fans have seen that sequence of events played out multiple times on television in the past. WWE's lack of teasing Lesnar's return beforehand, whether on social media or elsewhere, however, suggested to him that it was not amongst the company's long-term creative plans.
Bischoff Lays Out His Theory
"I'm a little careful to criticize it, but it just seems so reactionary and random," Bischoff said. "Here's my take, wild ass guess. Brock got emotional, made a decision in the ring, found out shortly thereafter there's language in that agreement that makes what you did a problem. Creatively, we can figure it out, but we're not ready there. We're not ready for retirement yet or something to that effect. Something happened.
"... I get it's interesting and it's fun to play out what-if scenarios, but I think Brock realized he was a little premature on leaving the s*** in the ring thing, or because he negotiated really well and got emotional in the process, he got a bucket of money that he wasn't expecting or was negotiating for," he continued. "I don't know, but it is odd. Either way, it's odd."
In resurfacing on "WWE Raw" last week, Lesnar dropped Oba Femi, his WrestleMania 42 opponent, with multiple F5s in the ring before heading up the entrance ramp. Backstage, his manager Paul Heyman then revealed that "The Beast" was still in retirement, though he'd come out of it for one more match against "The Ruler," this time at WWE Clash In Italy.
Heyman handed "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce a contract already signed by Lesnar, with only Femi's signature then needed to make the bout official. The rematch graphic was later unveiled during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, confirming that Lesnar and Femi will indeed meet at Clash In Italy, a premium live event set for May 31.
Femi defeated Lesnar in a matter of minutes on WWE's grandest stage, courtesy of a sit-out powerbomb. Afterward, the former WWE Champion appeared visibly emotional as he left his ring boots and gloves in the ring.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.