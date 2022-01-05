Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will be the TBS premiere episode. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what is in store for tonight:

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF will be in action

* Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against Jurassic Express

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson

