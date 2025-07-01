Bully Ray Says This WWE Star's NOC Entrance Was 'Phenomenal,' Sets The Tone

Over the weekend, Karrion Kross wrestled his first WWE PLE singles match since November 2022, facing Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. While Kross may have lost Saturday's match, he's clearly won over a sizable fraction of the WWE audience. Speaking on "Busted Open" ahead of an interview with Kross, Bully Ray praised the wrestler's current presentation.

"The entrance looked phenomenal at Night of Champions, and I think it's everything we had hoped for back when we were watching it in NXT," Bully said. "Those huge, huge video screens really set the tone for what you're about to see when Karrion and Scarlett come through the curtain."

The WWE Hall of Famer feels that Kross has his entrance honed near perfection, and now it's time for WWE to follow through by improving his booking. While Kross has begun making more regular appearances on TV again in recent weeks, he hasn't won a match on "WWE Raw" since last year, when he was still leading The Final Testament. Once the "Busted Open" interview began, the hosts began speaking to Kross about his persistence when it comes to showcasing himself, whether it's on TV or the internet.

"We have an entire platform [on] social media," Kross continued. "You have every single other day during the week to make that connection with the audience, and you can do it in such a manner that can complement the program, complement the character, and draw people in."

As of early last month, a backstage report indicated that Kross had yet to sign a new deal with WWE, and his contract was set to expire this summer. The company has since released new merchandise for Kross, leading to online speculation that he has signed a new deal. As of now, though, nothing has been officially confirmed.

