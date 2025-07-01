Ex-AEW Star Saraya On Potential WWE Return: 'I Haven't Had A Conversation With Them'

Saraya, aka Paige, has discussed whether she would like to return to WWE following her stint with AEW, and has also revealed if she has had talks with the promotion.

The former WWE Divas Champion is currently a free agent following the expiry of her AEW contract earlier this year. During a recent interview with "Orlando Sentinel," she stated that she loves the WWE, but has not had any discussions with them, ahead of the all-women's Evolution PLE.

"I haven't had a conversation with them. I know, I always get tagged in everything, as soon as there's a mystery going around, they're like, 'Hey, she's coming back.' But no. I love the WWE, but no," she said.

The former AEW star stated that she is eager to spend some time away from the pro wrestling business, having been a part of it for the majority of her life, and wants to try her hand at other projects away from wrestling.

"It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back," she added. "All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back."

Saraya left WWE in 2022 and debuted in AEW a few months down the line, but her run with Tony Khan's promotion lasted just two-and-a-half years. The British star had previously expressed her desire to work with WWE and claimed that she has a great relationship with the promotion, crediting them for saving her plenty of times during her time there. A few current WWE stars are keen to see Saraya return to her old stomping grounds, one of whom is veteran star Natalya, who is interested in facing her once again.