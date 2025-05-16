Natalya Comments On Rumors Of Former AEW Star Saraya Returning To WWE As Paige

Since Saraya announced her departure from AEW, many fans have questioned if she would be interested in returning to WWE. Although the former Divas Champion is currently the host of "Rulebreakers With Saraya," and just released her new book "Hell in Boots," she still has hopes of stepping back into the ring in the near future. It's still uncertain if Saraya has been in talks with WWE, but she's about to begin training with her former Total Divas co-star Natalya, who told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" that she'd love to see the 32-year-old return to the company.

"I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I'm really excited about her coming down ... I told Paige, I was like, you know if you bring your heart and you bring your work ethic and you're ready to sweat, like I would love the chance to get in the ring with her." Natalya said. "I would love to see Paige come back and train with me, and then of course I would love to work with Paige again in WWE one day. We have a lot of unfinished business."

If Saraya were to return to WWE this year, it would be her first appearance for the promotion since 2017, with her last match being against Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks in a six-women's tag team match on "WWE Raw."

