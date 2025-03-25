AEW's Saraya Celebrates Release Of Book Hell In Boots

Saraya has held a number of titles in her life, with the most prominent being professional wrestler. Elsewhere, the 32-year-old has enjoyed runs as an actress, Twitch streamer, General Manager of "WWE SmackDown," and star on the E! reality show "Total Divas." Most recently, Saraya added the title of author to her resume through the release of her memoir, titled "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives."

"IM [A] F***ING AUTHOR!!! I can't believe it," Saraya wrote on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating its official release. "[crying emojis] book out is NOW!!! Audio version is also OUT!! I'm sobbing this morning. Can't believe it's finally here."

In conjunction with her memoir's launch, the former AEW Women's Champion signed several copies at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, enticing potential readers to scoop them up at the respective location. Print versions of "Hell In Boots" are available at major book retailers, both online and in-person; audio versions are also being made available across Amazon, Apple, Audible, and other platforms.

Following this release, Saraya will be touring across the United States for book signings. So far, this tour includes dates in Kansas City, Missouri, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The latter takes place in the midst of WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend, with Saraya appearing at WrestleCon on Friday, April 17.

Saraya is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, though recent months have seen her off AEW television and instead focused on outside projects, including her memoir. Fans also saw the former "Anti-Diva" walking along the red carpet for the American Reality Television Awards last November.