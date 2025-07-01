CMLL Star Zeuxis Undergoes Surgery After Dropping Women's Title To AEW's Mercedes Mone

Two weeks ago at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico," Mercedes Mone defeated Zeuxis to capture the CMLL Women's World Title, with "La Diosa Guerrera's" reign coming to an end after 278 days. Though many fans may have wanted to see Zeuxis continue her reign, especially will Mone already holding several titles, the CMLL star needed some time off to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus. On Monday, Zeuxis took to social media to provide details on the operation, while posing for a photo in a hospital bed.

"After 1 month with a meniscus tear and working at 100%, finally coming out of surgery, and ready for recovery to be at 1000%, I'll be absent from what I love most, which is the ring and the fans, but I promise to return and bring back everything that belongs to me."

"Después de 1 mes con ruptura de menisco y trabajando al 100% por fin saliendo de cirugía, y lista para la recuperación y estar al 1000%, estaré ausente de lo que más amo que es el ring y los aficionados, pero prometo regresar y traer todo lo que me pertenece ." pic.twitter.com/5M21ui5IhP — Zeuxis Lucero (セウシス) (@ZeuxisLucero) June 30, 2025

Last summer, Mone and Zeuxis went one-on-one for the first time on "Dynamite" for the TBS Championship, where "The CEO" emerged victorious in her second title defence on AEW television. After claiming the CMLL Women's World Title, Mone is 2-0 against Zeuxis in her career, though the former champ may have the opportunity to challenge the AEW star to a rematch after recovering from surgery. A torn meniscus can typically take up to several weeks or several months to recover from, depending on the severity of the injury. Wrestling Inc. sends its sincere wishes to Zeuxis for a swift and complete recovery.