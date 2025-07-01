Spoiler: WWE HOFer Returns On SmackDown To Challenge Tiffany Stratton At Evolution 2

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has several stars vying for her title, the latest being a WWE Hall of Famer who returned at the "WWE SmackDown" taping to accept Stratton's challenge for a match at the Evolution PLE.

The upcoming "WWE SmackDown" was taped on the same day as "WWE Raw" at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At the show, Stratton talked about her SummerSlam match against Jade Cargill, but also expressed her desire to defend her belt at Evolution. She challenged her former tag team partner and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a match at the all-women's PLE, and Stratus appeared and accepted the challenge.

Stratus and Stratton had teamed up earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where the duo took down Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Reports over the last few days had indicated that WWE had reached out to Stratus regarding appearing at Evolution, which the WWE Hall of Famer seems to have agreed to. The match will be the first time in two years that Stratton will feature in a singles match, with her last singles match coming against Becky Lynch at Payback in 2023. Stratus featured in the first Evolution PLE, where she and Lita got a win over Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

After Stratton's match against Stratus, she will face Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill at SummerSlam, while a potential cash-in by Women's Money in the Bank winner Naomi also looms for the WWE Women's Champion.

As of this writing, a few matches have been confirmed for Evolution, including a Women's Tag Team title match pitting champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and a team from "NXT." Iyo Sky will defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Jacy Jayne will face Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship. The show will also have a battle royal, with the winner getting a title shot at Clash in Paris.