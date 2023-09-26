Video: Jade Cargill Arrives At The WWE Performance Center

WWE's newest Superstar has officially arrived at the Performance Center in Orlando, and a video of her arrival was posted by WWE to X. It was announced that former AEW star Jade Cargill signed a multi-year contract with WWE after she left Tony Khan's company in mid-September. The video shows Cargill arriving at the WWE facility, seemingly seeing it for the first time before she heads in to train. WWE also released a photo set of Cargill inside the ring, as she's seemingly wasting no time getting accustomed to her new surroundings.

ESPN initially broke the news of the 31-year-old's signing, but it remains unclear if she will start her career with the company on the developmental "WWE NXT" brand or head straight to the main roster. The news of her signing broke hours ahead of tonight's episode of "NXT." Cargill said she initially turned down a chance with WWE following a tryout at the Performance Center in April 2019.

📸 @Jade_Cargill's first day at the WWE Performance Center 💪 pic.twitter.com/IAdM7ZqrHp — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023

Cargill's final appearance for AEW came on the September 9 episode of "AEW Collision," where she lost a TBS Championship bout against current champion Kris Statlander. After the match, the women hugged and shook hands in the middle of the ring. Cargill signed with AEW in 2020 and went on to hold the TBS Championship for a record 508 days, losing the title to Statlander in 2023 at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.