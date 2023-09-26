Bayley Welcomes Former AEW Star Jade Cargill To WWE Following Official Signing

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that former AEW star Jade Cargill had officially inked a multi-year deal and was due to report to the WWE Performance Center. As expected, Cargill's arrival has caught the attention of several members of the WWE locker room, including Grand Slam Champion Bayley, who now touts herself as the "tree of life" in WWE.

In response to Cargill's signing, Bayley issued a welcoming statement to the former TBS Champion, inviting her to tune in to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, where "The Role Model" is slated to take on "The Queen" Charlotte Flair.

"Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE," Bayley tweeted. "Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot [Charlotte Flair]. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome........."

Bayley isn't the only WWE figure to welcome Cargill to the company today. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque introduced Cargill as a "dominant athlete who's here to change the game." While it's unclear what brand Cargill will be assigned to upon her debut, she previously expressed interest in wrestling former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who currently resides on the "SmackDown" product alongside the likes of Bayley, Charlotte, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.