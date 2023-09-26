Triple H Welcomes Jade Cargill To WWE

Former AEW star Jade Cargill's switch to WWE was officially confirmed earlier today. The company announced on social media that she had signed a multi-year deal. Likewise, CCO Triple H took to X, formerly Twitter, to welcome the newest addition to the roster. "A dominant athlete who's here to change the game," he touted, "Join me in welcoming the newest WWE Superstar, Jade Cargill, to the WWE Universe."

ESPN initially reported Cargill's signing, and they noted it is unclear whether she is intended for the main roster or "WWE NXT," but the company has thus far given her the star signing treatment. The move comes following reports that she was WWE-bound after leaving AEW earlier this month. She fought what would become her farewell bout against Kris Statlander on the September 15 "AEW Rampage". It was a rematch for the TBS Championship Statlander captured from Cargill in May, which put an end to her 508-day reign and undefeated streak spanning back to 2021. WWE originally missed out on signing Cargill in 2019, after she turned them down following a try-out in April of that year. She later signed with AEW in November 2020.

Jade Cargill is the second major signing to make the switch from AEW to WWE after Cody Rhodes in 2022. For some time the trend has seen talent move in the other direction, namely the likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, who turned down WWE extensions to sign with Tony Khan.