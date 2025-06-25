Bully Ray Doesn't Understand This WWE Storyline Or Why He Should Care

Bill Goldberg made his return to WWE a couple of weeks ago to mixed reactions. While there's always a nostalgic appeal to seeing one of wrestling's most popular stars from a past generation, there also wasn't a clamoring to see him back in the ring. Nonetheless, Goldberg set his sights on the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther upon his arrival.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray talks about the ineffectiveness of Goldberg following his return to WWE programming.

"As of this very moment, I don't know why I should care about Bill, I have no reason to care. If they would've went the other direction, if Bill would've been humble about it, saying, wow I never expected this much," Ray said. "The guy disrespected my family, and I'm sure you can all understand, what would you do fans if somebody disrespected your family ... now you endear yourself to the fans."

Bully Ray notes that what is missing the most from Goldberg's presentation is the lack of emotion he induces from the crowd. And as Ray points out, wrestling is all about making people feel emotion.

"I go by feel, I can remember how I felt. People can remember how people make them feel. I didn't feel anything from Bill last night. ... Bill didn't make me feel anything last night, I was indifferent."

Goldberg is set to challenge for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, the same night as AEW: All In Texas. It will be the final match of his illustrious career.

