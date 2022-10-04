Upcoming Karl Anderson And Will Ospreay NJPW Title Matches Announced

It's not going to be hard for NJPW fans to remember the 5th of November this year. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced two title matches for the finale of their Battle Autumn '22 tour that day.

First, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo. Hikuleo was formerly a Bullet Club comrade of Anderson's, but turned his back on the faction at the conclusion of NJPW's Burning Spirit tour, reuniting with his brother Tama Tonga, and joining NJPW's Main Unit. The title match will be Anderson's second defense, after his defeat of Hiroshi Tanahashi. Anderson has been NEVER Openweight Champion since June 12, when he won the belt from Tama Tonga at NJPW Dominion.

The second title bout was something of a foregone conclusion but is now nonetheless confirmed. Tetsuya Naito defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of Royal Quest II Night 2, earning a shot at Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Like Anderson, Ospreay has also held the title since June 12 also, though Ospreay's tenure with the title has been a bit rockier; former champion Juice Robinson refused to give up his title belt after being stripped of it prior to Dominion due to health issues — the second time the title had been vacated this year. Ospreay's match with Naito will be his third defense of the title.