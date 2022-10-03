Number One Contender For IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Crowned At Royal Quest II

The main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Royal Quest II Night 2 saw Zack Sabre Jr. take on Tetsuya Naito with the winner earning the right to challenge Will Ospreay for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. To this point, Naito has held virtually every single title in NJPW except for that one, and ZSJ would have been seeking his first-ever United States Championship reign. But when the proverbial smoke cleared on their bout, it was Naito who would see his hand raised high in victory, claiming the No. 1 contendership for a future match-up.

When it does happen, it will mark only the second time Ospreay and Naito square off in one-on-one action. The two wrestled earlier this year during the G1 Climax; Ospreay scored the win to move on to the finals of the tournament and a date with Kazuchika Okada. However, unlike the first time around when the prospect of future gold was on the line, this encounter will have an actual championship up for grabs.

The current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion is the first person to defend the title successfully since former titleholder Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Grand Slam at MetLife Dome in September 2021. Ospreay won the belt back at Dominion in June, defeating Sanada for the then-vacant title. Since then, he has defended the U.S. Championship successfully against Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door, and against David Finlay at Burning Spirit. Now we know who Ospreay will have to defend against next.