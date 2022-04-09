During today’s NJPW Hyper Battle event, several newsworthy moments occurred including championships changing hands, SANADA vacating his IWGP U.S. Championship, and several entertaining matchups.

The main event of the show saw Kazuchika Okada successfully defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Zack Sabre Jr., the winner of this year’s New Japan Cup.

As noted, SANADA came to the ring during today’s event and announced that since he’s unsure of when he will be able to return to action, he is vacating the IWGP United States Championship. We mentioned back on March 18 that SANADA suffered a fractured left orbital bone in his New Japan Cup match against Will Ospreay.

You can see the full results from NJPW Hyper Battle below:

* Guerrillas Of Destiny, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado def. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi

* Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito def. Aaron Henare & Will Ospreay

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (c) def. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

* No Rope, Ring Out Match for the KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy

Taichi def. Toru Yano (c)

* NEVER Openweight Championship

EVIL (c) def. Hiromu Takahashi



* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (c)



* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado (c) def. SHO



* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Zack Sabre Jr.

