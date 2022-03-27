NJPW’s New Japan Cup 2022 wrapped up today with the final show taking place at Osaka-jo Hall. In the main event and final round of the New Japan Cup, Zack Sabre Jr. successfully defeated Tetsuya Naito to win this year’s tournament.

The final moments of the match saw Naito, ever-resilient, kicking out of the signature penalty kick from Sabre Jr.. When that didn’t prove to be enough, he hit his second Zack Driver finisher of the match and got the 1-2-3.

In his victory promo, Sabre Jr. vowed that he will keep growing until he’s the best professional wrestler in the world, and also teased possibly going for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. This is his second time as champion, first winning the tournament back in 2018 by defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals.

You can see the full results from the Finals below:

* BUSHI defeated Kosei Fujita

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori (Bullet Club) defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jado

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Suzuki-gun) defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH (CHAOS)

* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi (House of Torture) defeated El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku (Suzuki-gun)

* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay (United Empire) defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Hirooki Goto, & YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi (Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Dick Togo & EVIL (House Of Torture)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask defeated CIMA, El Lindaman, T-Hawk, & Tatsumi Fujinami

* New Japan Cup Final

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito

