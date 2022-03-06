NJPW’s New Japan Cup continued on Sunday with three matches from the opening round of the tournament. In the main event, Will Ospreay defeated BUSHI after hitting The Hidden Blade, and will now go on to face El Phantasmo in the second round of the tournament.

The card originally included Kota Ibushi going one-on-one with Great O-Khan in the main event of the show. However, Ibushi withdrew from the tournament as he is not physically ready to return to the ring. He suffered a shoulder injury last October in the finals of the G-1 Climax and is still recovering.

You can see full results from the show below:

* New Japan Cup

Will Ospreay defeated BUSHI

* New Japan Cup

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ryohei Oiwa

* New Japan Cup

Aaron Henare defeated Yuto Nakashima

* Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori defeated Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato defeated EVIL, Yujiro & SHO

* El Phantasmo, Chase Owens & Gedo defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask

* Yuji Nagata defeated Kosei Fujita

Now that he has advanced, Zack Sabre Jr. will face DOUKI in his second-round match on March 12th. Aaron Henare, winning his respective New Japan Cup bout, will face SANADA in the next round.

There are four more first-round matches taking place this Monday, including Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Hiromu Takahashi vs. SHO, EVIL vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, and Jado vs. Chase Owens.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]