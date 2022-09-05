Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw

WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day.

The show began with WWE Hall of Famer Edge lamenting Dominik's actions at last Saturday's Clash at the Castle, where the son of Rey Mysterio turned his back on his own father after Edge & Rey defeated Damian Priest & Finn Balor in a grudge match. Edge pointed out how he has known Dominik since he was a 5-year-old child, and played a role in mentoring the third-generation wrestler to become a WWE Superstar. Edge then said he was done looking at Dominik as his "nephew" and just wants to teach him a lesson in respect. This led to Rey Mysterio stepping out and consoling Edge, seeking forgiveness on behalf of his son. However, Edge called out Dominik once again, and this led to Rhea Ripley confronting the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ripley, who has been referring to herself as Dominik's "Papi" over the past month or so, introduced the all-new Dominik to the WWE Universe in Kansas City, MO. Ripley mentioned how Dominik isn't Rey's "baby boy" anymore and she saw the potential in him and turned him into a man.

This was followed by Priest & Balor ambushing Edge. Ripley then handed Dominik a chair, asking him to take out Edge. Dominik obliged.

A few video clips and photos of Dominik's new look can be seen below.

Later during the show, Rey challenged one of The Judgment Day members to a match. He went on to lose to Priest in a singles bout. After the match, Ripley said that now that Judgment Day is done with Rey, they just have one more man left in the way. Ripley then said, "What papi wants, papi gets" while setting up a match between Dominik and Edge for next week. WWE has confirmed the match.