WWE Raw Live Coverage (09/12) - Edge Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano Makes In-Ring Debut, Women's Tag Team Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 12, 2022, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!

Edge seeks retribution against former ally Dominik Mysterio as the two face off in singles competition. Edge formed Judgment Day with Damian Priest during WrestleMania 38. Rhea Ripley joined the group shortly after, but the pair betrayed him after aligning themselves with new leader Finn Balor in June. Edge found back-up with The Mysterios, but Dominik shocked the world after he betrayed Edge and his father to officially join Judgment Day during Clash At The Castle two weeks ago. Will Edge be able to get his revenge tonight?

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. This will be Rodriguez and Aliyah's first title defense since defeating Kai and SKY in the finals of the tournament to crown new champions. Prior to that, the titles were vacated after Sasha Banks and Naomi vacated the belts and were indefinitely suspended for no-showing an episode of "Raw" back in May due to frustrations with their booking.

Johnny Gargano will also wrestle for the first time since making his surprise return to the company. Gargano came back on the August 22 edition of "Raw" in Toronto to the delight of many. Before that, Gargano had opted not to renew his deal in December of last year, as he and wife Candice LeRae were expecting their first child.