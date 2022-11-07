Davey Richards Clarifies His Contract Status

Davey Richards has appeared for several promotions this year, but he is only under contract with one. During a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, the MLW National Openweight Champion clarified his contract status and elaborated on how he started working with the National Wrestling Alliance.

"As people know, right now I am under contract with MLW," Richards said. "IMPACT Wrestling had wanted to use me for their Slammiversary pay-per-view, and Billy Corgan happened to be there. After my match—I'm always one of the guys who does his match and then leaves right away because I have another career. I have many hats. So when he caught me, I was like, 'Hey, you're coming to St. Louis, that's where I'm based out of right now.'"

Their conversation shifted into discussing the possibilities of Richards defending the MLW National Openweight title in NWA. Richards called Corgan a "godsend" because he's not afraid to pull the trigger on making things happen in the industry.

During night two of NWA 74, Richards successfully defended his title against "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason. "We found a way to make it work when they came here to St. Louis, and it was awesome, man, being able to wrestle at The Chase," Richards added. "We had a great, a great match."

Afterward, Corgan asked Richards if he had ever faced Colby Corino. Ahead of NWA 74, Corino made it known that it was one of his goals to work with Richards. Thanks to Corgan's booking, Corino will now challenge Richards for the first time ever in New Orleans at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12.