NWA 74 Night Two Live Coverage (8/28): Trevor Murdoch Vs. Tyrus For The NWA World Heavyweight Championship

The National Wrestling Alliance, currently owned by Billy Corgan, will continue their 74-year anniversary two-night event at The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St Louis, Missouri.

Announced card

* Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

* Kamille (c) vs. Max the Impaler for the NWA World Women's Championship

* The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wreckingball Legursky) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett) vs. The NOW (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus) vs. The Miserably Faithful (Sal the Pal & Gaagz the Gymp) vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) vs. Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx) vs. Ruff 'n' Ready (D-Vin Graves & Diante) vs. The Country Gentleman (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman) vs. Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson vs. TBA vs. TBA in a tag team battle royal for the vacant NWA United States Tag Team Championship

* Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight for the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship

* Davey Richards (c) vs. "Thrillbilly" Silas Mason for the MLW National Openweight Championship

* Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

* Thom Latimer vs. Judais

* Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

* Mercurio vs. Jake Dumas

* Pre-show match: Angelina Love vs. Taryn Terrell

Our live coverage begins at 7PM ET for the pre-show.