Billy Corgan Confirms Talks With Triple H About NWA And WWE

Billy Corgan remains "optimistic" he can convince WWE to work with the NWA in some capacity, despite unsuccessful talks with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as of late.

Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman who bought the NWA in 2017, confirmed to "Metro" that he recently spoke with Levesque, about trying to get his company on the WWE Network.

"It didn't go anywhere and that was fine – very, very good discussions, very open and cool," Corgan told the U.K. outlet. "They certainly liked what I was trying to do, and they've always been cool about what I was doing in the NWA, so I remain optimistic going into the future that there might be some business there to do."

Corgan first dipped his toe in the pro wrestling world when he founded Resistance Pro Wrestling in Chicago, Illinois during the early 2010s and later worked backstage with Impact Wrestling, before purchasing the NWA. After buying the NWA, Corgan relaunched the company as its own individual wrestling promotion after decades of the brand operating as the widespread governing body for different territorial promotions around the country.

The musician-turned-wrestling promoter told "Metro" he thinks NWA could potentially be a developmental brand for the WWE where he can "help develop" wrestlers who aren't main-roster ready.

Corgan also left the door open for a similar arrangement with AEW, saying the Tony Khan-run company "has a tremendous amount of talent under contract, not everybody is able to be on their main shows, there might be opportunities where they wanna send those people on a developmental level."