Billy Corgan Hopes Tony Khan Wakes Up To Idea That Could Help Him Rival WWE

Khan's statements about paying for his talent and believing he deserved more credit didn't put the NWA in the greatest of light, and that is something that was picked up by the media at the time, which is why Corgan "didn't like" the comments. "Those are things that should be kept off grid, because Tony's part of an NFL franchise, I am a 'legendary rockstar' you put those two names together they transcend the normal boundaries of wrestling gossip," he said. "So, now we are taking a wrestling gossip thing and we are spilling it across in other things ... I don't want to play those games. I really do want to be in business with Tony Khan, Scott D'Amore, I would really love to talk to Triple H about being in business again now that he's fully in charge of the WWE Universe, I think that the NWA is open for business."

Recently, fans got to enjoy a major cross-promoted event in the form of AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door. The show proved to be commercially and financially successful, while the in-ring product and dream matches on display left fans impressed, leaving fans wanting more. "I am hopeful that the day will come when Tony Khan, particularly, will wake up and realize that if he can put together a supershow of every non-WWE promotion, it will rival WrestleMania in draw and focus," Corgan claimed. "That opportunity is sitting there today, you don't have to wait for it, it exists, and the NWA has proven that it can be a vital part of something like that in terms of the promotion of it."

