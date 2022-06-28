AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door came and went this past Sunday from the United Center, going off smoothly despite a build-up that featured several matches changed due to illness, injury, or even lucha libre politics. And if you’re wondering just how big of a success the supershow turned out to be, don’t worry, because AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan has you covered.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Khan revealed some figures showing just how big Forbidden Door turned out to be.

“Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s Forbidden Door event a hit, with > $1 million in ticket sales + > $5 million on PPV!” Khan tweeted.

Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit,

with >$1 million in ticket sales

+ >$5 million on ppv! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT#BloodAndGuts TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 28, 2022

Some of these figures, such as the $1 million gate, have been known for months, as Forbidden Door sold out the United Center almost instantly when tickets went on sale in early May (additional tickets later went on sale). As it stands, the show was the second-highest attended AEW event in history, trailing behind only the “Dynamite” and “Rampage” tapings of the AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September of 2021.

As for the $5 million+ in PPV revenue, that number would seem to confirm Forbidden Door’s potential numbers are trending north of 100,000 buys. With AEW PPVs costing $50 on Bleacher Report and other PPV providers in the US, simple math would reveal that 100,000 buys would put Forbidden Door around or over the $5 million mark with those prices. As of this writing, however, no buyrate number has been officially revealed.

With Forbidden Door now done, AEW will turn its attention to “AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts” this Wednesday. The show is headlined by a Blood & Guts match in which the Jericho Appreciation Society will battle AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, and new AEW/Blackpool Combat Club star Claudio Castagnoli. Christian Cage will also appear on the show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts