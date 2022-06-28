It’s hard to believe it’s only been a week since AEW star Christian Cage left the wrestling world speechless following a biting promo against former protege Jungle Boy on “AEW Dynamite.” And it appears he may have even more to say regarding his betrayal.

In a tweet released late Tuesday morning, AEW announced that Christian will be back on “Dynamite” this week.

“Following his betrayal of Jungle Boy and his shocking comments last week, Christian Cage will appear Live on the Blood and Guts edition of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite tomorrow on TBS at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. PT,” the tweet read.

Though not confirmed, one can assume that Christian will be addressing his remarks from last week, including some choice words he had regarding Jungle Boy’s late father, actor Luke Perry. It is unknown if Luchasaurus will also be appearing with Christian after the latter talked the Jurassic Express member out of attacking him at the end of his last speech.

The situation between Christian and Jungle Boy escalated quickly at “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” two weeks ago after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the Young Bucks in a ladder match. Christian would attack his former protege after the match, ultimately laying him out with a Conchairto, and then proceeded to berate Jungle Boy’s mother and sister at ringside. Jungle Boy did not appear on the following “Dynamite” episode, and there’s no word on when he’ll return, as he appears to be out of action with a legitimate injury.

In his promo last week, Christian explained that his plans to betray Jungle Boy dated back to AEW Double or Nothing 2021, when Jungle Boy eliminated Christian to win the Casino Battle Royale and become to become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. He explained he latched on to Jungle Boy while he was hot, waiting till his momentum cooled off before making his move.

In addition to Christian’s appearance, “Dynamite” will also feature the titular Blood & Guts match, with the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, and new Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli, who will replace an injured Bryan Danielson.

