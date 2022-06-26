AEW fans learned earlier this weekend that one of the “Four Pillars” of the company, Jungle Boy, is out of action for the foreseeable future.

At the time the news broke, there weren’t many details regarding exactly what left Jungle Boy on the shelf. We now know, however, that one of Jungle Boy’s shoulders is injured, according to the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio“.

There are no current details on when the injury actually occurred, but Dave Meltzer speculates that it would make sense if it happened at some point during the tag team ladder match that saw Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lose their AEW Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks.

It’s obviously possible he was injured in the post-match angle with Christian Cage, as well. We noted how Cage turned heel and attacked Jungle Boy once the match was over, hitting him with a Killswitch and Conchairto to conclude the episode of “Dynamite”. He then got in a confrontation with the former AEW Tag Team Champion’s mom at ringside, hurling verbal insults at her while she gave him the middle finger and clapped back with her own jabs.

On this past week’s episode of “Dynamite”, Cage appeared on the show to explain his actions to the AEW fanbase. He cited Jungle Boy eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royal last year at Double Or Nothing as the main inspiration for the attack. Furthermore, the fact the AEW fans cheered so excitedly when he was eliminated from the battle royal. He demanded that he start getting proper respect in AEW and the pursuit of it started with him taking out Jungle Boy.

Cage even went as far as dropping the names of Luke Perry, Jungle Boy’s late father, and Marko Stunt, the former member of Jurassic Express alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. His contract expired earlier this year and was not renewed by the company.

The segment ended with Luchasaurus making his way down to the ring, overpowering Cage in the corner, and preparing to get revenge for what Cage has done and said about his tag team partner. Instead, Cage said Luchasaurus was “like a son” to him and convinced him to go to the backstage area to sort out their issues.

Stay tuned for further updates on Jungle Boy’s injury and recovery.

