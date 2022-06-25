News of additional AEW stars suffering from injuries is happening almost daily ever since AEW World Champion CM Punk was sidelined from a broken foot earlier this month.

The latest person added to the list? One of AEW’s “Four Pillars”, Jungle Boy. According to a new report from “F4Wonline“, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion is taking time away to recover from an undisclosed injury. This may have contributed to the creative decision to take the tag team titles off of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus and transition them to the winners of the tag team ladder match on the June 15 “Dynamite”, The Young Bucks.

In the past week, injuries were confirmed for top AEW star Bryan Danielson, one of Jade Cargill’s Baddies – Red Velvet, The Bunny, and even NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii who was scheduled to wrestle at the cross-promotional Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View this weekend. You can add them to the list that includes Kyle O’Reilly, Darius Martin of Top Flight, Anthony Bowens, and several others that are on the shelf recovering.

In an effort to add a new Baddie to their ranks, Stokely Hathaway announced that The Baddies would use Twitter to find potential candidates in the wake of Red Velvet’s absence. It was advised they use the hashtag #BaddieSearch on Twitter, explain why they should be a Baddie in 140 characters or less, and keep their photos PG.

Bryan Danielson’s situation is perhaps the most intriguing at this point because he was originally supposed to face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door this Sunday. However, due to his injury, he announced on “Dynamite” that he would hand-pick a replacement to go against Sabre Jr. at the PPV. The same individual will then join Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in a blood & guts match against The Jericho Appreciation Society on this Wednesday’s “Dynamite”.

Stay tuned for updates on the injury of Jungle Boy.

