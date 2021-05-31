Jungle Boy won tonight’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing.
Jungle Boy lastly eliminated Christian Cage to pick up the victory and earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega (although he’ll be defending the title later against PAC and Orange Cassidy).
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
