On the “AEW Road to Kansas City” special that aired this week, an emotional CM Punk reflected on his announcement from this past Friday on “Rampage” where he revealed that he will be stepping away for a while with an injury.

During his announcement, Punk mentioned how he wanted to relinquish the AEW World Championship, but AEW President Tony Khan “believes in CM Punk.” Punk’s ambiguous comments led to some confusion among fans, which was further amplified by Chris Jericho stating on commentary that Punk was going to “relinquish” the title after holding it for less than a week.

“I probably wasn’t as clear as I should have been,” Punk clarified on the YouTube special. “I offered to relinquish the title and Tony told me that under no circumstances was I allowed to do that.”

Watch the #AEW Road to Kansas City right now at ▶️ https://t.co/a8MqAT09vp pic.twitter.com/mSFxqioIIE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2022

Punk also thanked the AEW locker room and fans for rooting for him to return “bigger, faster, stronger and hungrier than ever before,” as he vowed to do in his announcement Friday.

“It means a lot to me that this place has believed in me enough to let me just go get fixed,” Punk stressed.

Punk has yet to specify the nature of the injury, and no announcement has been made on his impending surgery.

“Here’s the bad news – I’m injured and need surgery,” Punk said last Friday. “A couple of things are broken. The biggest one is my heart because I love nothing more than to perform for all of you, and I wanted to go on one hell of a run.”

With Punk out of action for the foreseeable future, the road to crowning an Interim AEW World Champion gets underway on tonight’s “Dynamite” at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. The show will kick off with a battle royal, with the winner advancing to face the #1 ranked Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that bout will wrestle either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the Interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. The Tanahashi vs. Goto match will take place at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 12. Full details on AEW’s ‘Interim World Championship Eliminator Series’ can be found below.

