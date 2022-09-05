Tony Khan Addresses Tensions In The AEW Locker Room

Backstage tension in AEW has reportedly reached boiling point following last night's "All Out" pay-per-view. During the post-match media scrum, CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, which resulted in a confrontation between him and the Young Bucks.

Of course, this isn't an isolated incident. There have been several reports of AEW wrestlers having backstage heat with each other lately, and AEW President Tony Khan has found it challenging, as noted by his comments at the post-pay-per-view media scrum (via YouTube).

"That is a dicey situation and it is contentious and frankly challenging, but I have to do what's best for the sake of the company and everybody you're talking about are great professional wrestlers with big reputations and some of them have been around from the beginning and some have been around for about a year now. The fact is, these are people that drive revenue and they help create jobs for everyone."

Khan went on to say that it's no secret that professional wrestlers don't get along at times. These days, however, their fallouts tend to be more out in the open. He also said that tension can be good for the product, given that the profession is built on tension and competition. Despite the backstage rivalries, however, Khan insisted that business comes first. He revealed that he hasn't agreed with everything people have said about him either, but he's able to look past it for the sake of the company.

"When people don't get along or don't like each other, I've had people said as much stuff about me over the last few months as anybody and sometimes you have to take it and move on with business and that's part of it."