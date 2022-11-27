Kenny Omega Was Devastated The Day After AEW Full Gear

Kenny Omega admits it was difficult to enjoy the fruits of his labor the day after AEW Full Gear. Omega made his long-awaited return to the ring along with The Young Bucks for an AEW World Trios Championship match against Death Triangle at the pay-per-view.

Omega and The Young Bucks had been off TV ever since a post-All Out incident that involved CM Punk and Ace Steel back in September. The Elite fell short after Fenix used a bell hammer that was given to him by Pac.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega explained why he was crushed the following day. "The day after the pay-per-view, I was absolutely devastated by the loss of Jason David Frank. He's one of my childhood heroes," Omega said. "That evening, there was a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club where five people died. It's absolutely terrible. After such tragedy, it puts everything in perspective. This isn't Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk. It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don't forget we're human beings struggling to show our art."

Frank's manager, Justine Hunt, confirmed the actor's death and asked to respect the privacy of his friends and family. Frank had an interesting relationship with pro wrestling as he was involved in a storyline for Laredo Wrestling Alliance back in 2019 and even linked up with WWE star Xavier Woods for an appearance on UpUpDownDown's "Superstar Save Point."

The Club Q shooting took place in Colorado Springs, and the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, killed five people and injured over 20.