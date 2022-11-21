The Interesting Relationship Between Jason David Frank And Professional Wrestling
Jason David Frank, best known for portraying the green — and later white — Power Ranger, Tommy Oliver, on the original "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" series, passed away on Saturday at the age of 49. The actor and MMA fighter leaves behind a legacy that has affected countless children across generations, but what some might not know is that Frank was also known as an avid fan of professional wrestling, and even came close to participating in a match just a few short years ago.
In 2019, Frank took part in a storylin for the Laredo Wrestling Alliance in Texas. The angle saw Frank and LWA performer Brysin Scott get into an altercation before Frank punched Scott out, with the Texas crowd chanting "JDF" after the punch while the refs held the actor and fighter back. The heated interaction was meant to set up a match for Frank in the promotion, though that bout would never come to pass, despite the clear and obvious excitement from the crowd at the local event.
Frank's Wrestling Fandom
Along with his participation in LWA, Frank often associated with WWE stars, as well. The actor appeared on Xavier Woods' "Superstar Save Point" on UpUpDownDown, where the two played the video game "Power Rangers Mega Battle" — Woods is a noted Power Rangers fan, and shared his condolences on Twitter over the weekend. Frank could also commonly be seen taking pictures alongside WWE talent, such as Alexa Bliss, during convention appearances.
Outside WWE, it seemed at one point a match between Frank and current AEW star Ethan Page was set to take place, with Page calling Frank out on social media, but the match once again fell through. Additionally, during his time as an MMA fighter, Frank was adamant about setting up a fight between himself and CM Punk. Fans would often bring up the idea of a bout between the two, but the dream fight wouldn't wind up happening.
Frank leaves behind four children, and the team at Wrestling Inc. offers our condolences to Frank's entire family.