The Interesting Relationship Between Jason David Frank And Professional Wrestling

Jason David Frank, best known for portraying the green — and later white — Power Ranger, Tommy Oliver, on the original "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" series, passed away on Saturday at the age of 49. The actor and MMA fighter leaves behind a legacy that has affected countless children across generations, but what some might not know is that Frank was also known as an avid fan of professional wrestling, and even came close to participating in a match just a few short years ago.

In 2019, Frank took part in a storylin for the Laredo Wrestling Alliance in Texas. The angle saw Frank and LWA performer Brysin Scott get into an altercation before Frank punched Scott out, with the Texas crowd chanting "JDF" after the punch while the refs held the actor and fighter back. The heated interaction was meant to set up a match for Frank in the promotion, though that bout would never come to pass, despite the clear and obvious excitement from the crowd at the local event.