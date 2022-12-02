CM Punk's Most Controversial Moments In Wrestling

The world of pro wrestling is highly unpredictable. No one knows what will be Ucey tomorrow or who the next world champion will be. There's only one certainty in this industry: CM Punk will do or say something controversial that gets everyone talking. Part of this is due to the fact that Punk isn't shy about airing his thoughts or grievances on a matter, regardless of who gets offended in the process. While it undoubtedly raises a little hell backstage and shakes up the status quo, it makes for riveting viewing for the rest of the wrestling observers. Think about it this way: Whenever the Straight Edge Superstar goes off, he single-handedly creates a wealth of content for wrestling journalists to generate for weeks on end.

It's remarkable how Punk has had one of the most decorated careers in wrestling, yet he may be remembered more for the controversies he has been embroiled in than the championship gold he has captured. Whether he's dropping pipebombs, gripebombs, or using his fists to do the talking, there's no denying The Voice of the Voiceless is always dialed up to 11. So, grab a Pepsi and let's take a walk on the wild side to revisit some of CM Punk's most controversial moments in wrestling.