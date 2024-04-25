Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Closing Segment Of AEW Dynamite

"The Scapegoat" Jack Perry made his presence felt on Wednesday, attacking AEW CEO Tony Khan alongside The Elite's Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks after his reinstatement to the promotion on "AEW Dynamite." On the latest "Busted Open Radio," former ECW World Champion Tommy Dreamer was impressed with how the closing segment of "Dynamite" went.

"I thought it was a great hook," Dreamer said, praising the way AEW threaded the story of The Elite's relationship throughout the episode. "If anyone says Jack Perry isn't good on the microphone, well I thought he did an amazing job right then and there and will continue to do an amazing job, really roped you in."

Dreamer thinks the timing of every beat — from Perry hugging Khan, to spiking the camera with a wry smile, to raising Khan's hand, to gut-shotting the AEW CEO with a microphone — was done flawlessly. He also praised The Young Bucks and Okada for milking the moment following the attack.

"That place reacted, and that place reacted big time," Dreamer gushed. "This is a big, big moment for the company. I liked it. I liked where they went." Dreamer feels the moment and the outsized crowd reaction coronated Perry as "the guy," successfully reintroducing the former AEW World Tag Team Champion as a main event player in AEW going forward.

Perry returned to AEW at AEW Dynasty, helping The Young Bucks win the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship in a ladder match against FTR. He had previously been suspended following a backstage altercation with CM Punk.