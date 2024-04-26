WWE Star Becky Lynch Explains What Was Difficult About Writing Her Book

WWE star Becky Lynch has detailed the several difficulties she encountered during the writing process of her new book.

Lynch recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet on an episode of "Insight" to speak about the release of her new book, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl." She specifically went into detail about accurately writing about others in the public eye as well as topics that needed to be examined more carefully than others.

"Anything with WWE I thought needed to be handled with great care because I don't think you can absent-mindedly write about people that are in the public eye and you have to have a good representation of them and an accurate representation of them ... let me try to see the other person's point of view because these people are in the public eye and you want to represent them in the way that is most honestly," said Lynch.

She also mentioned that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered advice when it came to writing about other wrestlers in the book and was incredibly useful when it came to putting pen to paper.

"Here's another thing that Mick Foley told me was, never use a book to get back at anybody. Never use it as a revenge tour ... it's not fair for me to paint anybody as a villain, especially somebody who doesn't have the chance to respond, so I really wanted to handle that stuff with care."

Lynch has found success inside the ring and outside of it lately as her book has gone on to the "New York Times Best Sellers list," while she also recently won the WWE Women's World Championship on "WWE Raw," after winning the Battle Royal match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.