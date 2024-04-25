Booker T Thinks This WWE SmackDown Star Is Ready For A Title Win

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a front row seat every Tuesday night to the future of WWE when he sits at the commentary desk for "WWE NXT," and as someone who has been to the top of the mountain multiple times, he has all the knowledge to know who is going to be a future champion and who isn't. One person in particular has got Booker believing that if WWE gave them a run as a top champion, they would end up becoming one of the biggest stars in the business.

That person is "WWE Smackdown" star Tiffany Stratton. "I'm going to tell you right now, if Tiffany won the championship, she would be the fastest rising champion in the history of the business, I really do," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." "The thing is, I think she's ready for it. I really do, I think you can pull the trigger with Tiffany Stratton right now and you will not regret it, I really believe that."

Booker explained that one of the things able to benefit Stratton since she arrived in WWE is that she wasn't a wrestling fan growing up, meaning that her brain is wired differently compared to other top stars. "She is so well equipped as far as being able to go out there and get down and dirty in the middle of that ring. She's the total package right now, that's why I say you can pull the trigger with Tiffany Stratton and you will not regret it." Stratton missed out on becoming the number one contender to the WWE Women's Championship on the April 12 "WWE Smackdown" as she was defeated by Naomi, who herself went on to lose her championship bout against Bayley the following week.

