Why Booker T Can Be Himself Doing Commentary On WWE NXT

Over the years, Booker T has spent plenty of time behind the commentary desk, for both TNA and WWE. However, currently, the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer is getting to showcase his broadcast chops on "WWE NXT," and he explained on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that there is a distinct difference.

"When I was on 'Raw,' when I was a 'SmackDown,' everything had to be politically correct," he said. "Of course, I had, you know, something in my ear [Vince McMahon]. You know, sometimes, you couldn't be yourself. And I find myself at 'NXT' being kind of like I am here at Reality of Wrestling. You know, I'm throwing my clipboard. I'm having fun at the same time."

Booker T has added a lot of his own personality into his "NXT" commentary work, throwing plenty of his own one-liners throughout the matches which is something that many fans are enjoying as it adds an element of uniqueness to his work. He is aware that he can be both serious and fun at the same time, but above everything else, the focus is on the talent.

"It's just all about having balance. And trying to think about one thing, first and foremost, and that's the young guys, the talent, and trying to put a spotlight on those guys," he said. "And, you know, hopefully, give them the rub is something we talked about in the business."

Booker T joined Vic Joseph in the "NXT" commentary booth in October last year, replacing Wade Barrett at the announcers' desk.

