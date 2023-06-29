Booker T On What He Wants From NXT Talent He Coaches

After a legendary in-ring career that led to not one, but two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, Booker T has found new life as a mentor for some of wrestling's brightest young stars. The former world champion started Reality of Wrestling, his own wrestling school, and also often appears in Orlando to give students "private sessions" as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center. Tuning in remotely for his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker opened up about what he looks for in his students. Primarily, Booker said he wants them to be inquisitive.

"In my coaching, [I] try to teach these guys psychology and try to give them knowledge," Booker said. "Moreso, what I need is these guys asking questions." Booker added that he wants students to understand "the artistry" and "Shakespearean nature" that drives wrestling, rather than flashy in-ring maneuvers. "I need them to want to know what makes this work or why that doesn't work today as opposed to it working back then — that kind of stuff," he continued. "[That way] we can really dive into the nuts and bolts of the artistry of what this thing is really all about, because that's what I always loved about the wrestling business."

At his Reality of Wrestling school, Booker has trained wrestlers like Kylie Rae and Roxanne Perez, the youngest "WWE NXT" Women's Champion in history. When Perez won the title last December, Booker was spotted at the announce table with tears in his eyes, highlighting his passion for passing the torch to the next generation. "It's cool to have these young guys who have looked up to me for so many years to get a chance to work with me," he said this week. "I'm having fun."